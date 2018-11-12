Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Week-to-week with shoulder sprain
Parker (shoulder) will not require surgery and is considered week-to-week with a sprained AC joint, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
This is arguably one of the better scenarios the Dolphins could've asked for after Parker was knocked out of Sunday's loss to Green Bay with a shoulder injury and subsequently spotted after the game sporting a sling on his left arm. While it isn't clear how much time Parker may need to recover, it's possible he won't have to miss a game with Miami on bye in Week 11. However, if Parker isn't able to play in time for the Dolphins' Week 12 bout with the Colts, Miami may need to lean heavily on Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola to fuel its passing game.
