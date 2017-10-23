Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Will test ankle Tuesday

Parker is expected to test out his ankle Tuesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Sidelined two games already due to an ankle sprain, Parker will be a candidate to return Thursday in Baltimore if he emerges from running, among other activity, without discomfort. He hasn't practiced since picking up the injury Week 5, so his activity level Tuesday and Wednesday will be key to his potential to play this week. If he's unable to suit up, Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills will again serve as the Dolphins' top-two options at wide receiver.