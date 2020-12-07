Parker isn't at risk of being suspended after being ejected from Sunday's 19-7 win over the Bengals for fighting, though he could be fined, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Parker was one of five players ejected for fighting with 12:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, after Dolphins' wideout Jakeem Grant was subjected to a flagrant hit by Mike Thomas during a punt return. The 27-year-old will thus be available for the Dolphins' Week 14 matchup against the Chiefs, a game in which Miami will no doubt need every offensive weapon possible. Though Parker was held to just 35 yards on four catches versus Cincinnati, it's encouraging to see that he now has five straight games with at least seven targets.