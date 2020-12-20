Parker (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
With tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) also inactive for Sunday's contest, the Dolphins will turn to Lynn Bowden and Mack Hollins to head their Week 15 wide receiving corps, while Adam Shaheen and Durham Smythe are in line to handle added tight end snaps.
