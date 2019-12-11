Play

Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Working through non-contact drills

Parker (concussion) is participating in non-contact drills during Wednesday's practice, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Parker suffered a head injury during Week 14's divisional loss to the Jets, and he'll need to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before returning to game action. It's encouraging that the standout receiver has already made enough progress in his recovery to participate in limited on-field drills, but his status for Sunday's tilt against the Giants remains unclear. With Albert Wilson also in the concussion protocol, Miami's only healthy wideouts to begin the week are Allen Hurns, Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins and Trevor Davis.

