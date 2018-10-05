Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Works on the side Friday
Parker (quad) suited up for Friday's practice but worked on the side, according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com.
Parker was limited at practice the last couple days, and it appears that will again be the case for the Dolphins' final practice of the week. The team will reveal his status for Week 5 after Friday's practice comes to a close.
