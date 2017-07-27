Dolphins' De'Veon Smith: Activated from PUP list
Smith (undisclosed) was activated from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday.
Smith signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent, so he certainly has some work to do in training camp in order to make the final roster. Thus, his activation from the PUP list was necessary if he hopes to obtain that goal. The running back is currently pretty far down on the depth chart, but will attempt to turn some heads as training camp progresses.
