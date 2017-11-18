Dolphins' De'Veon Smith: Promoted from practice squad
The Dolphins promoted Smith to their 53-man roster Saturday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins' surprisingly waived starting linebacker Rey Maualuga Saturday, which opened up a roster spot for Smith. The rookie has spent the season on the team's practice squad, and figures to mainly provide special teams help right away.
