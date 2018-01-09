Dolphins' De'Veon Smith: Totals 27 yards from scrimmage
Smith had three receptions for 27 yards in five games for the Dolphins in 2017.
Smith was signed to Miami's 53-man roster in late November and did not register a carry on the season. All three receptions came in the Dolphins' Week 17 loss to the Bills, allowing the 23-year-old to finish his rookie season on a high note. Smith is under contract with Miami through next season, but will likely need to make quite an impression in training camp to garner consideration for a potential offensive role.
More News
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...