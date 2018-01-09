Smith had three receptions for 27 yards in five games for the Dolphins in 2017.

Smith was signed to Miami's 53-man roster in late November and did not register a carry on the season. All three receptions came in the Dolphins' Week 17 loss to the Bills, allowing the 23-year-old to finish his rookie season on a high note. Smith is under contract with Miami through next season, but will likely need to make quite an impression in training camp to garner consideration for a potential offensive role.