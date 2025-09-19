Achane rushed 12 times for 62 yards and brought in seven of nine targets for 29 yards in the Dolphins' 31-21 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

After being held to 2.7 yards per carry by the Patriots in Week 2, Achane bounced back with an efficient effort on the ground that included two double-digit-yardage runs. He also followed up an 8-92-1 receiving line against New England with another busy night as a receiver, albeit in much more of a short-area role. Achane also saw rookie backfield mate Ollie Gordon convert a red-zone carry into a two-yard touchdown in the first quarter and log just three fewer carries, so the division of labor between the two will be worth monitoring in a Week 4 home matchup against the Jets on Monday night, Sept. 29.