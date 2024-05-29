Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Achane has made "some strength gains" and improved his understanding of Miami's offense, Andre Fernandez of The Miami Herald reports.

It sounds like Achane is off to a good start at the offseason program, potentially allowing him to gain ground on returning starter Raheem Mostert. Both backs figure to have significant roles after the impressive work they did last season, while fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright is a wild card to earn occasional carries. Adding some weight might lower Achane's injury risk a bit and/or allow him to take on more touches, though he still figures to be one of the smallest and fastest running backs in the league -- at least among players competing for a significant number of carries and early down snaps. He ran a 4.32 40 at 188 pounds at the 2023 Combine, before taking 103 carries for 800 yards (7.8 YPC) and three touchdowns in 11 regular-season games as a rookie. Achane also had 37 targets and three receiving TDs, with the pass-catching work allowing him to stay involved even when Mostert was healthy and gobbling up carries.