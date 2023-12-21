Achane (toe) returned to practice Thursday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Achane didn't practice Wednesday, but the running back's return to practice a day later suggests that his non-participation to start the week was maintenance-related. Miami's upcoming injury report will clarify Achane's official participation level Thursday.
