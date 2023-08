Achane (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Achane missed a few days of practice due to an undisclosed injury sustained Saturday, but he's already back on the field in full uniform. The undersized rookie has made a handful of highlight plays in training camp already, so it will be interesting to see what he's able to accomplish in preseason action. His first chance could come as early as Friday's contest against Atlanta.