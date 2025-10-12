Achane rushed 16 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns while bringing in four of six targets for 22 yards in the Dolphins' 29-27 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Achane had been uncharacteristically bottled up by the Panthers in Week 5, but the electric back set an early tone Sunday with a 49-yard breakaway touchdown run with just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter. He'd go on to add a four-yard scoring scamper with just under eight minutes left in the contest, a score that narrowed a 26-13 deficit. Achane eclipsed the century mark for the first time this season with Sunday's production, and his carry total was his second highest through the first six contests. The third-year back should play a key role again during a Week 7 road clash against the tough Browns defense.