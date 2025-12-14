Achane (ribs) does not have an injury designation for Monday's Week 15 game against Pittsburgh, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Saturday that he expected Achane to play Monday, and the star running back's lack of an injury designation on the team's final practice report makes that expectation a reality. In fact, Achane was able to practice in full Saturday after being limited the previous two days, so he may not have any restrictions (aside from possibly wearing some extra padding to protect his ribs). Achane could be primed for a big game against a Steelers defense that has given up the ninth-most rushing yards to running backs through 13 games this season.