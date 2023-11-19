Achane (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Achane ended up spending the minimum four games on injured reserve with the knee issue that has sidelined him since Week 6. Following their Week 10 bye, the Dolphins cleared Achane to return to practice, and he turned in three limited sessions before taking a questionable tag into the weekend. The Dolphins ultimately reinstated Achane from IR on Saturday to formally add him to the 53-man roster, and the expectation is that the dynamic rookie will be a "full go" in his return to the lineup, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. The Dolphins' decision to make Jeff Wilson a healthy inactive further supports that notion, though Achane is still likely to share snaps out of the backfield with starter Raheem Mostert. Even so, Achane could make for a viable lineup option in his return after he led the NFL in yards per carry (12.1) and rushing yards per game (115) while accounting for seven touchdowns in four games prior to his absence.