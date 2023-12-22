Coach Mike McDaniel said "I'm expecting to see him on Sunday" when asked Friday about Achane's (toe) availability for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post reports.

McDaniel mentioned that Achane has been playing through injuries in recent weeks, so there's a high probability that the rookie running back will carry an injury designation into Sunday's game when the Dolphins post their injury report later Friday. Nonetheless, Achane is expected to suit up Sunday, as is Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle/rest), whose absence from practice Wednesday and Thursday was deemed precautionary by McDaniel.