Coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Achane (knee) will play Sunday against the Commanders, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

It remains to be seen whether Achane is given an injury designation when Miami's Week 13 injury report comes out later Friday, but even if he winds up getting a questionable tag, the team plans for the rookie running back to make his return Sunday. Achane has missed five of the past six games due to a knee injury, but he preceded this stretch of unavailability with 518 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns over a three-game span.