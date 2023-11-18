The Dolphins are activating Achane (knee) from injured reserve Saturday. He remains questionable for Sunday's contest against Las Vegas.

Achane is already listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but his official elevation from IR on Saturday is a necessary prerequisite to him suiting up for Week 11. The explosive rookie has missed Miami's last four games due to a knee sprain, so it's unclear whether he'll handle his full assortment of snaps if cleared to play Sunday, with Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee) and Jeff Wilson both expected to be available. Still, considering Achane's ability big-play ability and capacity to turn a single touch into a house call, fantasy managers will have a difficult time keeping him on the bench as long as he is officially cleared ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.