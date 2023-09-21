Achane could serve as the top backup to starting running back Raheem Mostert in Sunday's game against the Broncos with Salvon Ahmed (groin) looking unlikely to play and with Jeff Wilson (ribs/finger) on injured reserve for at least two more games, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

After sitting out Week 1 while getting extra time to recover from a preseason shoulder injury, Achane made his NFL debut in the Dolphins' Week 2 win at New England. Though he handled only a limited role, Achane made the most of his five snaps on offense, carrying once for a five-yard gain and reeling in his lone target for a four-yard gain. Ahmed currently sits directly behind Mostert on the depth chart, but after missing practices Wednesday and Thursday, he appears to be trending toward sitting out this Sunday. An Ahmed absence would pave the way for Achane to step in as the No. 2 option out of the backfield, which would likely come with an increase in both snaps and touches even while Mostert continues to dominate the work.