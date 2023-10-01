Achane is expected to receive an increased workload in Sunday's game against the Bills while the Dolphins attempt to use him more frequently, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter doesn't go into specifics regarding what exactly Achane's workload will look like or if starter Raheem Mostert will lose snaps as a result, but the two backs may operate in more of a timeshare Week 4 after the rookie turned in a breakout performance in his second NFL game in last Sunday's 70-20 win over the Broncos. Though Mostert turned in a strong effort in his own right with four touchdowns and 142 yards on 20 touches (13 carries, seven receptions), Achane outdid him with four scores of his own to go with 203 yards on 18 carries and 30 yards on four catches. Even if Achane doesn't unseat Mostert as Miami's lead back, the Texas A&M product has seemingly moved ahead of Salvon Ahmed on the depth chart. Ahmed, who had served as the Dolphins' No. 2 back in Weeks 1 and 2 before sitting out the Week 3 win with a groin injury, is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest.