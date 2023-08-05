Head coach Mike McDaniel listed Achane as "day-to-day" after the running back didn't suit up for Saturday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Achane has made an early impression with the Miami coaching staff even though the rookie third-round pick has yet to separate himself from veterans Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. An absolute speed merchant, Achane projects to see a limited workload immediately and could grow into a larger role in the event Mostert and/or Wilson struggle to create explosive plays with their combined touches.