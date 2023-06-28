Achane has impressed early throughout Miami's offseason activities, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

Achane has stood out as one of the most explosive players in early offseason drills for the Dolphins, particularly in terms of pass-catching and his big-play ability. Of course, non-padded drills are exactly where the undersized speedster ought to dominate, but taking Achane's success with a grain of salt doesn't mean it should be ignored entirely. The rookie third-round pick is competing for touches in a crowded backfield, with veterans Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson presumably holding the fort atop the depth chart, so it's encouraging to see him already gaining momentum. If Achane does manage to earn a significant role on offense, his 4.32-second 40-yard speed combined with coach Mike McDaniel's scheme could be a recipe high-upside fantasy production.