Achane has impressed during the early portion of training camp, and he made several big plays at practice Tuesday, Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Achane opened 11-on-11 team drills Tuesday with an impressive run, and he logged a pair of big plays to close out the day, one in the receiving game via a deep pass from Tua Tagovailoa, and one via a hole opened by the interior O-line. It's encouraging to see Achane meshing well with Miami's revamped O-line, especially against a bolstered pass rush that includes a healthy Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, while returning Zach Sieler and Chop Robinson. Achane remains the Dolphins' clear lead back after a stellar sophomore season in which he tallied career-high totals across the board with 203 carries for 907 yards (4.5 YPC) and six scores, plus an outstanding 78-592-6 receiving line on 87 targets. Miami's decision to replace tight end Jonnu Smith (traded to Pittsburgh) with Darren Waller, who spent last season retired from the NFL, leaves Achane with less target competition in the short and intermediate area of the field, and the combination of Jaylen Wright, Alexander Mattison and Ollie Gordon look more like threats for short-yardage duties than the overall backfield workload.