Achane rushed 17 times for 73 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for 32 yards in the Dolphins' 34-19 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Achane once again served as the clear lead back and also held down a solid pass-catching role, netting another productive afternoon for the explosive second-year back. Achane's two-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter was his third score on the ground this season and sixth overall, and he now has a robust 24 receptions in his last four games alone. Achane will next do battle with a vulnerable Patriots run defense in a Week 12 home matchup.