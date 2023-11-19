Achane was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a knee injury.
It remains be seen if Achane's knee injury is an aggravation of the one he dealt with before coming off IR, or unrelated to that. Prior to his exit from Sunday's contest, Achane ran once for one yard and caught his only target for four yards.
