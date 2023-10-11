The Dolphins plan to place Achane (knee) on injured reserve this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Once the move becomes official, Achane would then be forced to miss at least four games. With the Dolphins on bye Week 10, the soonest the running back could return to action would be Week 11 versus the Raiders. In Achane's looming absence, Raheem Mostert is slated to lead Miami's backfield, with Chris Brooks and Salvon Ahmed tentatively in line to serve in depth roles behind him. Meanwhile, Jeff Wilson (ribs) is expected to be designated for return from injured reserve and could be added to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Once activated, Wilson projects to work ahead of both Brooks and Ahmed as Mostert's top backup.