Achane (knee) is expected to miss the minimum four games while on injured reserve and will likely be activated ahead of the Dolphins' Week 11 game against the Raiders on Nov. 19, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though the Dolphins haven't provided many details regarding the knee injury that forced Achane to IR on Wednesday, the rookie running back appears to have avoided a season-ending injury and looks to be on pace for a return following the Dolphins' Week 10 bye. While Achane's timeline could change if he endures any hiccups in the rehab process over the next month, fantasy managers in redraft leagues are advised to continue stashing the 22-year-old, given the immense upside he displayed through the first quarter of the season. Despite sitting out Week 1 and playing just five snaps on offense Week 2, Achane enters Week 6 as the NFL's second-leading rusher with 460 yards, and he's already found the end zone seven times on 47 touches.