Achane (toe) doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Cowboys, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Achane never took part in a full practice this week, but the Dolphins evidently came away encouraged enough from what they saw from the rookie in limited sessions Thursday and Friday to clear him for Sunday's contest. Since returning to action Week 13 following a one-game absence due to a knee issue, Achane hasn't played more than 59 percent of snaps in any of the ensuing three contests, but he's still produced 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries (4.6 average) to go with 11 catches for 84 yards during that stretch. Even though Raheem Mostert remains Option 1A out of the Miami backfield, the explosive Achane still sees enough touches to make for a high-upside weekly fantasy play.