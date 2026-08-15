Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Gets in end zone in preseason opener

Achane rushed seven times for 39 yards and a touchdown and wasn't targeted in the Dolphins' 20-7 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday.

The Pro Bowl running back looked in midseason form during his brief time in the game, which consisted of the Dolphins' marathon 93-yard opening drive. Achane scooted for 19 yards on his first two carries, and before his final two runs of the night, he didn't net a gain of fewer than five yards. His final rush attempt resulted in a one-yard touchdown and capped off the 14-play possession, and Friday may prove to be Achane's longest stint of playing time this preseason ahead of what's expected to be a high-volume 2026 campaign as Miami's unquestioned No. 1 back.