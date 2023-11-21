Achane (knee) was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

In his first game action since Week 5 this past Sunday versus the Raiders, Achane made an early exit after his knee was landed on. Coach Mike McDaniel told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network that Achane was held out thereafter as a precaution because it was the same knee that forced the running back's stint on IR. On Monday, McDaniel called Achane "day-to-day" and wouldn't rule him out for Friday's game at the Jets, per Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. With a limited walkthrough under his belt to begin Week 12 prep, Achane seems to have a chance to play later this week, but his activity level Wednesday and Thursday likely will have much sway on the Dolphins' upcoming decision. If Achane is limited or out Friday, Raheem Mostert will serve as Miami's top running back, with Jeff Wilson the likely main reserve after the team placed Salvon Ahmed (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday.