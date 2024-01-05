Achane (toe/ribs) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Achane has been cleared to play in the regular-season finale after he was a full participant in Friday's practice. In the absence of Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) in a Week 17 loss to the Ravens, the rookie paced the Miami backfield with 18 touches (14 carries, four catches) for 137 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, but Achane could settle into more of a timeshare arrangement if Mostert is able to make it back for Sunday's game. Mostert is carrying a questionable tag into the Week 18 contest after not participating in practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the field Friday as a limited participant.