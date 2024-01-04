Achane (toe) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Meanwhile, fellow running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) was listed as a non-participant for the second day in a row and could be at risk of missing a second straight game this Sunday versus Buffalo. The Dolphins' final Week 18 injury report will be released Friday and will reveal whether Achane and/or Mostert carry designations into the weekend, but at this stage, the former looks like the better bet to headline the Miami backfield. While Mostert was sidelined for the 56-19 loss to the Ravens in Week 17, Achane played 32 snaps and finished with 137 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown on 18 touches (14 carries, four catches).