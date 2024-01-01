Achane rushed 14 times for 107 yards and secured four of five targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 56-19 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Achane led the Dolphins in rushing yards in the absence of Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee), outpacing backfield mate Jeff Wilson by 11 carries. The rookie also enjoyed a solid role in the passing game on the way to his fifth game with over 100 scrimmage yards. Achane could be poised for a critical role, whether or not Mostert is available, in Sunday's Week 18 home showdown against the Bills that will decide the AFC East title