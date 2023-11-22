Achane (knee) is slated to practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per Rapoport, coach Mike McDaniel suggested that how Achane fares during Wednesday's session will determine how much (if at all) the running back will play Friday against the Jets. If Achane ends up out or limited in the contest, Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee) would figure to be busy, with Jeff Wilson (a healthy scratch in Week 11) a candidate to mix in now that Salvon Ahmed (foot) is on IR.
