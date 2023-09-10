Achane (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Chargers.

Reports emerged earlier Sunday that Achane was headed for healthy scratch status, and that is now official. Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed figure to handle the bulk, if not all, of the Dolphins' rushing work against the Chargers with Achane inactive. Meanwhile, the rookie third-round pick, who'd seemingly shed a preseason shoulder injury when he put in three full practices during Week 1 prep, will turn his attention to potentially making his NFL debut in Week 2 on the road against the division-rival Patriots.