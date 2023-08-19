Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Achane sustained a shoulder injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins expect to find out more about the running back's injury Sunday, but at a minimum Achane's status for the team's preseason finale is unclear. Prior to his injury, the 2023 third-rounder logged six carries for 27 yards.