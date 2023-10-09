Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Achane is being evaluated for a knee injury sustained during Sunday's win over the Giants, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Achane rushed 11 times for 151 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-16 win over the Giants, while also securing his only target for 14 yards, but he was forced off the field in the fourth quarter. If the electric rookie is forced to miss any time, Salvon Ahmed and/or Chris Brooks would have a chance to handle increased carries behind Raheem Mostert, who would stand to operate as the clear No. 1 option without Achane present. Meanwhile, Jeff Wilson (ribs) also appears slated to come off IR this week.