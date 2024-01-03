Achane (toe/ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

The ribs issue is new for Achane, but he's been dealing with the toe injury for weeks. With Raheem Mostert (shin) out last week, Achane played 48 percent of the offensive snaps and out-carried Jeff Wilson 14 to three, rushing for 107 yards while adding 4-30-1 receiving on five targets. Achane should be good to go for Sunday night's AFC East clash with the Bills.