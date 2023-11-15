Achane (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

It's no surprise the Dolphins don't have their rookie running back practicing in full after a five-week, four-game layoff, though multiple Dolphins beat reporters said Achane looked good at Wednesday's practice and wasn't using any kind of brace or sleeve over his injured knee. Veteran RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) also was a limited participant Wednesday, and there's been no indication either of his injuries is serious as the Dolphins come out of their bye week. It appears the team may have both backs available for a home game against the Raiders this Sunday, but confirm isn't likely to come until later in the week.