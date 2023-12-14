Achane (toe) was listed as a non-participant for Thursday's walk-through practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Achane has now been estimated as a non-participant on both of the Dolphins' first two Week 15 injury report, and head coach Mike McDaniel noted prior to Thursday's walk-through that the rookie running back is an "unknown" for Sunday's game against the Jets at this stage of the week, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. The Dolphins are likely to hold a more traditional practice session Friday, and if Achane is able to get back on the field in some capacity, he could clear up some of the concern about his status heading into Sunday. If Achane ends up sitting out against the Jets, starter Raheem Mostert (knee) could handle a larger share of the snaps out of the backfield, while Jeff Wilson would likely be in store for an expanded role as the No. 2 option.