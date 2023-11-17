Achane (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

The Dolphins designated Achane for return from injured reserve Monday, and he followed it up with three limited practices during Week 11 prep. Coach Mike McDaniel told David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Friday that the Dolphins are "prepared to" activate Achane from IR and are "very optimistic about that" happening. The team must do so by Saturday afternoon in order for the rookie running back to have a chance to play this weekend. If Achane rejoins Miami's backfield Sunday, he may not handle a full allotment of reps right away, especially with Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee) and Jeff Wilson available. Still, Achane may be worthy of a roster spot considering he averaged a whopping 12.1 yards on the first 38 carries of his career and scored seven touchdowns through four games before spraining his knee.