Achane appears poised to lead the Dolphins backfield Sunday in Baltimore with Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) considered unlikely to be available for the Week 17 contest, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network report.

For a third consecutive week, Achane tended to a toe injury, ramping up his activity from none Wednesday to some one day later and then a full session Friday. The development was enough for him to avoid a Week 17 game designation, while Mostert's one limited practice to end the week left him questionable to suit up. Miami will be posting its inactive list about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, and assuming Mostert's name is included, Achane should take on lead back duties for the team, with Jeff Wilson and Chris Brooks on hand in reserve roles.