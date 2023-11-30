Achane (knee) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

After sitting out the Dolphins' 34-13 win over the Jets last Friday, Achane has opened Week 13 prep with a pair of limited practices. Though the aggravation his knee injury doesn't look to be anything that will put him at risk of another stint on injured reserve, Achane may need to put in a full practice Friday to avoid a second straight missed game this Sunday in Washington. If Achane can't play, Jeff Wilson would likely be in line to work in a supporting role behind lead back Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee).