Achane (shoulder) is active and will make his NFL debut Sunday against the Patriots, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Achane sat out Miami's Week 1 win over the Chargers, but the 2023 third-round pick is suiting up on SNF against the AFC East rival Patriots. Raheem Mostert -- who doesn't carry an injury designation after battling a knee injury earlier in the week -- is expected to lead Miami's backfield, but Achane's speed could allow him to find success in a change-of-pace role for an offense that remains without Jeff Wilson (abdomen).