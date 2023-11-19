Coach Mike McDaniel said after Sunday's win against the Raiders that Achane's abbreviated outing was spurred by the running back's knee getting landed on, and the Dolphins exercised caution because it was the same knee that forced his recent IR stint, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Achane's Week 11 came to a close during the second quarter of Sunday's game, and while McDaniel received positive feedback from Miami's training staff regarding the rookie's knee, he didn't return despite his pleas to do so. As a result, Achane was contained to a disappointing one carry for one yard and one catch for four yards. There's a chance his activity level is impacted this week as the Dolphins prepare for Friday's road matchup with the Jets, but it doesn't appear as if he's in danger of missing that contest.