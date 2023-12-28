Achane (toe) did not practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The rookie running back has been dealing with the toe issue the last few weeks but has played through it. Achane paced the Miami backfield in playing time last week, seeing action on 55 percent of the snaps while Raheem Mostert missed time with a shin problem. Achane has handled single-digit carries in each of the last three contests, posting 7-47-0, 9-32-0 and 7-24-0 rushing lines in that span. Achane hasn't found the end zone since Week 12.