Achane (shoulder) was a full participant in practices Wednesday through Friday and enters Sunday's game against the Patriots without an injury designation.

Achane also entered the Dolphins' Week 1 matchup with the Chargers without an injury designation, but he ended up being inactive for the contest while Miami elected to take a cautious approach with the rookie running back after he sustained a shoulder injury in an Aug. 19 preseason game that had limited his practice time leading up to the season opener. Now that he's had a chance to get another full week of practice reps under his belt, Achane may have a better chance to make his NFL debut Sunday, though he's not guaranteed to be active and may not be in store for a sizable role if he suits up. While Achane was in street clothes Week 1, starter Raheem Mostert played 72 percent of the offensive snaps and took on 12 touches in the Dolphins' 36-34 win over the Chargers, leaving little work left over for top backup Salvon Ahmed (29 percent snap share, three touches).