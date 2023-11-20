Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Achane (knee) is day-to-day and hasn't been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jets, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McDaniel confirmed that Achane is dealing with an injury to the same knee that recently caused him to spend four games on injured reserve before he was activated ahead of Sunday's 20-13 win over the Raiders, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. The coach added that Achane won't require surgery, but with the Dolphins facing a quick turnaround for their Week 12 game, the rookie running back may face an uphill battle to gain clearance for that contest. If Achane isn't able to play in New York, Raheem Mostert would be in line to lead Miami's backfield, while Salvon Ahmed and Jeff Wilson handle depth roles.