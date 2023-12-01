Achane (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game Washington, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Dolphins made it official a few hours after coach Mike McDaniel announced Achane was ready to return. The rookie had a setback with his knee in his first game back from a stint on injured reserve, but the Dolphins don't seem too worried about a significant reinjury occurring. Achane figures to share backfield work with Raheem Mostert, and possibly Jeff Wilson as well.
